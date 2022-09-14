Xiumin will be returning to the screen after 7 years with a new k-drama titled Boss-Dol Mart. The story is about a group of idols who gather to run a supermarket together. He has previously starred in the k-drama Falling for Challenge and a film called Seondal: The Man Who Sells the River. EXO’s Suho To Star in New K-Drama Tentatively Titled ‘Hip’.

