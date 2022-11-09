2022 MAMA Awards have announced their 2nd lineup of performers. Hyolyn, Forestella, BIBI, NMIXX, Le Sserafim, and the Street Man Fighter dance crews will be performing on the first day of the ceremony on November 29, while Zico, Im Young Woong, (G)I-DLE, NiziU, INI, and NewJeans will be performing on November 30, the second day of the ceremony. MAMA Awards 2022: From TXT To Stray Kids, Check Out the 1st Line Up of Performers.

