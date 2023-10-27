In an official statement, G-Dragon vehemently denies all allegations related to his recent drug case, firmly asserting that he has never taken drugs. He further asserts his lack of involvement in any reported violations of the Narcotics Control Act, refuting the claims that have recently surfaced in the media. The K-pop icon appears resolute in his stance against the accusations. BIGBANG's G-Dragon Booked by the Incheon Police Over Drug Control Law Violations – Reports.

View G-Dragon Update Here: