In an official statement, G-Dragon vehemently denies all allegations related to his recent drug case, firmly asserting that he has never taken drugs. He further asserts his lack of involvement in any reported violations of the Narcotics Control Act, refuting the claims that have recently surfaced in the media. The K-pop icon appears resolute in his stance against the accusations. BIGBANG's G-Dragon Booked by the Incheon Police Over Drug Control Law Violations – Reports.
View G-Dragon Update Here:
G-Dragon issues an official statement regarding his recent drug case, denying all allegations:
“I have never taken drugs. I also want to state that I have nothing to do with the news reports about violations of the Narcotics Control Act that were recently released to the media.” pic.twitter.com/xn08KVSemy
— Pop Base (@PopBase) October 26, 2023
