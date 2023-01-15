GFriend is the South Korean girl group that consisted of six members – Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB and Umji. The girl group had made their debut on January 15, 2015, with their debut single “Glass Bead” from their first mini album called Season of Glass. As the K-pop girl group’s debut single completes eight years of its release today, Twitterati is celebrating the moment by sharing their stills from the music video and the girls’ pictures. The group disbanded on May 22, 2021, after all members left the entertainment company Source Music upon the conclusion of their contracts. iKON Ends Contract With YG Entertainment After 7 Years.

'GFRIEND's 1st Mini Album'

Happy 8th Anniversary, GFRIEND's 1st mini album, Season of Glass. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/niX6YLrbFt — May | VarioUS 🦋 (@mademyday603B) January 14, 2023

'Glass Bead'

happy 8th anniversary to gfriend's debut album season of glass and it's title track glass bead 🔮🎉 pic.twitter.com/HnjtFSLi2X — gfriend fancams (@gfancam) January 14, 2023

'Happy 8 Years'

happy 8 years gfriend & glassbead <3 pic.twitter.com/nwT7ufnUpr — . (@GFRDLOOK) January 14, 2023

'One Of The Best Discographies In K-pop'

8 years since gfriend’s debut, the beginning of one of the best discographies in kpop 🤍 pic.twitter.com/cY9Yog0TKo — D🎨 (@suho_jinyoung) January 14, 2023

'Favourite Girls'

happy 8th anniversary to my favorite girls 💗 i hope we can meet again one day 🫶🏻 @GFRDofficial #8ternityOfGFRIEND#8년간_지켜온_유리구슬 pic.twitter.com/JlcWt747w6 — sofia (@kihyunoi) January 15, 2023

