Jisoo aka Kim Ji-soo has turned a year older today. As the member of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK rings in her 28th birthday today, her fans have extended heartfelt wishes to her on Twitter. From sharing her cute pictures to penning thoughtful notes, take a look at the posts shared by BLINKs on the micro-blogging platform. Jisoo Birthday Special: 5 of the Best Looks From the BLACKPINK Member's Instagram!

Cute Birthday Girl

growing up with jisoo; a thread for our birthday girl ❣️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY JISOO#ShiningStarJISOODay ️#간판올리고_문열어라_지수_생일이다 pic.twitter.com/YCAiNSaoIh — hourly jisoo (@jichuhourly) January 2, 2023

#ShiningStarJISOODay

to the woman who worked really hard for the past year, i wish u the happiest birthday ever! i wanted to thank u for doing your best 'till the end, proud of u sm. so excited for your solo this year! 🤍 HAPPY BIRTHDAY JISOO#ShiningStarJISOODay#간판올리고_문열어라_지수_생일이다 pic.twitter.com/AsHc8oxkqG — ٰ (@jisoogaIIery) January 2, 2023

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JISOO

100%

happy birthday to the one and only kim jisoo, there’s no one like her pic.twitter.com/0AAfpP9C11 — bea JISOO DAY (@rosieskjs) January 2, 2023

'Prettiest Girl'

THE HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY FOR THE PRETTIEST GIRL BABY JISOO I love you 💕 HAPPY BIRTHDAY JISOO 🖤💖#ShiningStarJISOODay#간판올리고_문열어라_지수_생일이다 pic.twitter.com/4RfdcAJ3me — Julia 🦋 (@TheBornBlink) January 3, 2023

'Keep Shining'

happiest b-day to our one and only jisoo! thank you for always doing your best in what you love, you're beyond precious for us 🤍 we are so proud of you and super excited for your solo, keep shining! HAPPY BIRTHDAY JISOO#ShiningStarJISOODay ️#간판올리고_문열어라_지수_생일이다 pic.twitter.com/Oq9JZxahkl — ؘ (@blackpinkjpgs) January 2, 2023

