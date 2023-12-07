IU and BTS' V set to dazzle fans in the upcoming music video, directed by Concrete Utopia filmmaker Uhm Tae Hwa. With high expectations surrounding IU's long-awaited comeback and a previous successful collaboration with SUGA, anticipation builds for this star-studded project. Get ready for a visual feast as IU and V join forces under the direction of Uhm Tae Hwa once again. BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V and BLACKPINK's Jennie Call It Quits – Reports.

IU And BTS V Team Up For A Music Video

#IU teams up 'Concrete Utopia' director for upcoming MV starring BTS' Vhttps://t.co/Ud6lAYhObH — allkpop (@allkpop) December 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)