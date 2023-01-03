IU and Jungkook have been named 2 of the greatest singers of all time in Rolling Stone's 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list. Jungkook is 191 on the list while IU is 135. Many other renowned artists like Aretha Franklin, Prince, Billie Eilish, Amy Winehouse and more have made it to the list as well. This is great news for fans as IU and Jungkook are the only K-pop artists who made it to the list. IU Makes Generous New Year Donation To Support Heating Supplies For Low-Income Families.

