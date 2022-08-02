It was recently revealed that J-hope will guest appear on SBS Power FM's radio program Love Game, to promote his album Jack in the Box. He will talk about the 10 tracks on his album, the artists he wants to collaborate with, his his next step and much more. Don't miss out!

View Tweet Here:

#BTS's #jhope to talk about artists he wants to collaborate with on SBS's radio program 'Love Game'https://t.co/1TRecxgkbN — allkpop (@allkpop) August 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)