J-hope finally released his single "More" which has been doing great on music charts worldwide. Many other Korean celebrities also praised J-hope for his new song. One admirer of J-hope was also Jessi, the popular Korean rapper and singer. She has been a supporter of BTS for a long time. Fans started speculating that a collab may happen between Jessi and J-hope, or that she may be featured on his album, Jack in the Box. Jessi Reveals She Was Not Aware of Being Replaced by Sunmi for Showterview or That It Was Even Making a Comeback.

View Tweet Here:

Fans Believe Jessi May Be Hinting At A Collaboration With BTS’s J-Hope https://t.co/4HZGURmtPf — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) July 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)