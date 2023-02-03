On February 3, Gummy's agency announced that her husband Jo Jung Suk will appear as a guest at her 20th debut anniversary concert. Jung Suk will appear on February 5 on Sunday, but Gummy's agency did not reveal details about what song they will be performing. Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung to Reportedly Star in New Historical Drama ‘Sejak’ by Screenwriter Kim Sun Deok.

