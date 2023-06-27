Julien Kang has announced he's engaged to his girlfriend Jieun Park via Instagram! The actor shared a snap of the gorgeous ring with JJ's hand and his intertwined. He wrote in the caption "Why waste time when you know that she’s the one. #engaged" with a ring and heart emoji. Song Joong Ki Becomes a Father! Vincenzo Star and Katy Louise Saunders Welcome Baby Boy, Fans React With Excitement and Love.

Julien and JJ's Engagement Announcement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 줄리엔강 (@julienkang)

