South Africa Champions defeated the West Indies Champions in a bowl-out after their rain-hit WCL 2025 match ended in a tie, at Edgbaston on July 19. The contest was reduced to 11 overs per side due to rain in Birmingham and the West Indies Champions, batting first, had scored 79/5. The target for South Africa Champions was revised to 81 instead of 80 and AB de Villiers and his team were restricted to 80/6 in their 11 overs in what turned out to be a thriller. In the bowl-out, South Africa Champions had the first attempt. Aaron Phangiso, Chris Morris and Hardus Viljoen missed the stumps while JJ Smuts and Wayne Parnell were able to hit the woodwork. The Chris Gayle-led West Indies Champions, however, could not hit the stumps in the bowl-out with all the players--Fidel Edwards, Sheldon Cottrell, Ashley Nurse and Dwayne Bravo missing. South Africa Champions won the bowl-out 2-0. India vs Pakistan WCL 2025 Match Called Off After Indian Players Withdraw, Organisers Say ‘We Ended Up Hurting the Feelings of Many’.

South Africa Champions Beat West Indies Champions in Bowl-Out

Bowl-Out Decides SA vs WI Thriller 🍿 You can't write this drama! After the match ended in a tie, South Africa Champions edge out the Windies Champions 2-0 in a tense bowl-out 🎯#WCL2025 pic.twitter.com/lemLX9R0Ac — FanCode (@FanCode) July 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)