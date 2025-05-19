A bomb threat call was received on Mumbai Police's helpline number 112 recently. The caller, who identified himself as Rajeev Singh, claimed that he overheard a man in the JJ Marg area talking about bombing the city. Soon after the cops received the call, the local police and the bomb squad were alerted and immediately deployed; however, no suspicious item was found. "Authorities later discovered the information was false and have registered a case against Rajeev Singh," officials of Mumbai Police said. Mumbai-Goa Highway Accident: 5 Killed as Car Plunges Into Jagbudi River in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri (Watch Video).

Bomb Threat Call Turns Out To Be Hoax

