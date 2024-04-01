Today marks the 36th birthday of South Korean actor Jung Hae-in. Born on April 1, 1988, he is under the management of FNC Entertainment. While his acting journey started with a college musical, it was during his military service that he fully embraced his passion for acting. On his special day, his devoted fanbase, known as 'HAEINESS,' filled social media with warm wishes, sharing numerous photos and videos of the beloved Snowdrop actor. Take a look at some of the heartfelt posts below! Snowdrop Star Jung Hae-In Reveals He Slept for Only Four Hours During the Shoot of His Anticipated Korean Drama.

Jung Hae-in Fans Wish Him On his 36th Birthday

2024.04.01

HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!

チョン・ヘインお誕生日おめでとう🎉#チョン・ヘイン #ヘイン#JUNGHAEIN#HAPPY_HAEIN_DAY pic.twitter.com/6Nzeojd7Oo

— チョン・ヘインJAPANOFFICIAL (@Junghaeinjapan) April 1, 2024

I wish you the sweetest and warmest birthday surrounded by all those who are dear to you 🖤🖤🖤#JungHaeIn pic.twitter.com/1YRRwHmuWQ — Briseis (@ClementLyd25884) April 1, 2024

Our gift for Hae In is finally delivered.♥️ Happy Birthday Our Happiness Hae In!! May you filled with love from your fans on your birthday 🥳#HappyHaeinDay #JungHaeIn pic.twitter.com/Sv6FwJu6Zy — Haeiness PH (@HaeinessPH) April 1, 2024

