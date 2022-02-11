South Korean actor Jung Hae-in gave it all to the black comedy series Snowdrop. The actor not just underwent rigorous physical training but also cut down on his sleeping hours. Talking about the intensity of his role and the preparation it took, Jung Hae-in said, "I got a tan. I learned all different kinds of martial arts, and regional dialects. But most of all, I worked out a lot." 7 South Korean Actors Famous for Their Chocolate Boy Good Looks.

Commenting on his sleep cycle during the course of filming, he said, "If I had four hours to sleep, I'd divide it in half so I'd sleep for two hours and hit the gym for the remaining two before I headed out to the set. I was very hard on myself." From Squid Game to All of Us Are Dead; K-Dramas, Korean Thrillers and Reality Series Still Dominate Netflix.

Snowdrop, which also stars 'Blackpink' band member Jisoo, Yoo In-na, Jang Seung-jo, Kim Hye-yoon and Jung Yoo-jin, takes the viewers on an emotional rollercoaster that is full of excitement, action, and romance. The 16-episode series explores the forbidden love between a South Korean girl and a North Korean spy during the June 1987 Democracy Movement in South Korea. The drama, written by Yoo Hyun-mi and directed by Jo Hyun-tak, Snowdrop will soon be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi as well.

