Jung Yoo Min, best known for her roles in Blooded Palace: The War of Flowers, Secret Healer, Perfect Marriage Revenge and more, has stepped into a new chapter of her life as she welcomed her first child. Accoridng to reports, the South Korean actress has been blessed with a baby boy and announced the joyous news on March 11 with a series of monochrome photos on Instagram. In the heartwarming pictures, Jung Yoo Min is seen cradling her newborn, captioning the post with just a simple heart emoji. Known for maintaining a private personal life, the actress tied the knot with her non-celebrity boyfriend in August 2024 after announcing their wedding plans in July. Most recently, she captivated audiences as Choi Ji-yeon in Connection, a role that earned her the Best Supporting Actress award at the 2024 SBS Drama Awards. Ex-PRISTIN Member Kyla Massie Gets Engaged; K-Pop Singer Kisses Fiancé Lucas in Breathtaking Proposal Photos!

Jung Yoo Min Blessed With Baby Boy

The Actress With Her Newborn

