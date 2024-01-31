Jungkook Makes History! K-pop Singer Becomes First Vocal Line Member and Fourth BTS Artist to Attain Full Member Status by KOMCA

Jungkook, the golden maknae of BTS, has made history by becoming the first member of the vocal line and the fourth overall member of BTS to be promoted as a full member of the Korean Music Copyright Association (KOMCA). KOMCA, a prestigious non-profit copyright collective for South Korean musicians, manages various rights, including broadcasting, public performance, reproduction, and mechanical recording. ARMYs ecstatically celebrated this milestone, showering JK with love and admiration for his achievement. Circle Chart Music 2024: BTS' Jungkook Bags Artist of the Year - Physical Album Award For Golden.

Jungkook Becomes Member of KOMCA:

BTS’ JUNGKOOK has been promoted to full member of the Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA). pic.twitter.com/cf5ROKTt2m — Kpop Charts (@kchartsmaster) January 31, 2024

