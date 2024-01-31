Jungkook Makes History! K-pop Singer Becomes First Vocal Line Member and Fourth BTS Artist to Attain Full Member Status by KOMCA

Jungkook's promotion to a full-time member of the Korean Music Copyright Association acknowledges his contribution as a songwriter for 22 songs, including the latest addition, the live version of 'Dreamers'.

Socially Riya Siddhacharjee| Jan 31, 2024 10:10 PM IST

Jungkook, the golden maknae of BTS, has made history by becoming the first member of the vocal line and the fourth overall member of BTS to be promoted as a full member of the Korean Music Copyright Association (KOMCA). KOMCA, a prestigious non-profit copyright collective for South Korean musicians, manages various rights, including broadcasting, public performance, reproduction, and mechanical recording. ARMYs ecstatically celebrated this milestone, showering JK with love and admiration for his achievement. Circle Chart Music 2024: BTS' Jungkook Bags Artist of the Year - Physical Album Award For Golden.

Jungkook Becomes Member of KOMCA: 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

  • Viral
    ‘Marriage Without Husband’: Viral Video Shows Women Garlanding Themselves in Absence of Grooms During Mass Marriage Ceremony in Ballia, Probe Launched ‘Marriage Without Husband’: Viral Video Shows Women Garlanding Themselves in Absence of Grooms During Mass Marriage Ceremony in Ballia, Probe Launched
  • Festivals
    Indian Coast Guard Day 2024 Date, History and Significance: Know All About the 48th Raising Day of India's Maritime Armed Force Indian Coast Guard Day 2024 Date, History and Significance: Know All About the 48th Raising Day of India's Maritime Armed Force
  • Videos
    Union Budget 2024: Look At Income Tax Slabs Under The Old And New Tax Regimes Union Budget 2024: Look At Income Tax Slabs Under The Old And New Tax Regimes
    • Close
    Search

    Jungkook Makes History! K-pop Singer Becomes First Vocal Line Member and Fourth BTS Artist to Attain Full Member Status by KOMCA

    Jungkook's promotion to a full-time member of the Korean Music Copyright Association acknowledges his contribution as a songwriter for 22 songs, including the latest addition, the live version of 'Dreamers'.

    Socially Riya Siddhacharjee| Jan 31, 2024 10:10 PM IST

    Jungkook, the golden maknae of BTS, has made history by becoming the first member of the vocal line and the fourth overall member of BTS to be promoted as a full member of the Korean Music Copyright Association (KOMCA). KOMCA, a prestigious non-profit copyright collective for South Korean musicians, manages various rights, including broadcasting, public performance, reproduction, and mechanical recording. ARMYs ecstatically celebrated this milestone, showering JK with love and admiration for his achievement. Circle Chart Music 2024: BTS' Jungkook Bags Artist of the Year - Physical Album Award For Golden.

    Jungkook Becomes Member of KOMCA: 

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    army BTS Jungkook BTS Jungkook News Jungkook Jungkook news Jungkook update KOMCA Korean Music Copyright Association
    You might also like
    England's Barmy Army X Handle Uses 'Rascals' Word For Indian Kids Cheering Team India In Test Series, Gets Blasted by Netizens!
    Cricket

    England's Barmy Army X Handle Uses 'Rascals' Word For Indian Kids Cheering Team India In Test Series, Gets Blasted by Netizens!
    Socially Riya Siddhacharjee| Jan 31, 2024 10:10 PM IST

    Jungkook, the golden maknae of BTS, has made history by becoming the first member of the vocal line and the fourth overall member of BTS to be promoted as a full member of the Korean Music Copyright Association (KOMCA). KOMCA, a prestigious non-profit copyright collective for South Korean musicians, manages various rights, including broadcasting, public performance, reproduction, and mechanical recording. ARMYs ecstatically celebrated this milestone, showering JK with love and admiration for his achievement. Circle Chart Music 2024: BTS' Jungkook Bags Artist of the Year - Physical Album Award For Golden.

    Jungkook Becomes Member of KOMCA: 

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    army BTS Jungkook BTS Jungkook News Jungkook Jungkook news Jungkook update KOMCA Korean Music Copyright Association
    You might also like
    England's Barmy Army X Handle Uses 'Rascals' Word For Indian Kids Cheering Team India In Test Series, Gets Blasted by Netizens!
    Cricket

    England's Barmy Army X Handle Uses 'Rascals' Word For Indian Kids Cheering Team India In Test Series, Gets Blasted by Netizens!
    Jai Shri Ram Chants 'Somewhere' at Chinese Border? Kargil War Veteran Shares a Video Claiming It From LAC Showing PLA Celebrating with Indian Troop
    News

    Jai Shri Ram Chants 'Somewhere' at Chinese Border? Kargil War Veteran Shares a Video Claiming It From LAC Showing PLA Celebrating with Indian Troop
    BTS' Jungkook and Jimin's Unrecognisable Transformation Stun ARMY at Military Graduation Ceremony (View Pics)
    Korean

    BTS' Jungkook and Jimin's Unrecognisable Transformation Stun ARMY at Military Graduation Ceremony (View Pics)
    ‘Proud To Be an Indian’, Mohammed Shami Poses With Soldiers, Shares Heartfelt Social Media Post (View Pics)
    Cricket

    ‘Proud To Be an Indian’, Mohammed Shami Poses With Soldiers, Shares Heartfelt Social Media Post (View Pics)
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Premier League
    100K+ searches
    Budget 2024
    50K+ searches
    Fastag KYC Update
    50K+ searches
    King
    50K+ searches
    Paytm
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Premier League
    100K+ searches
    Budget 2024
    50K+ searches
    Fastag KYC Update
    50K+ searches
    King
    50K+ searches
    Paytm
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma