In a monumental feat, Jungkook, a member of the globally renowned group BTS, has made history with his solo album 'GOLDEN'. The album achieved an extraordinary milestone by becoming the first-ever soloist's release to sell over 2 million copies within a single day. This groundbreaking achievement on its debut day has reverberated across the music industry, showcasing Jungkook's immense solo popularity and the ardent support of fans worldwide. BTS' Jungkook Surprises Fans as He Hums RRR's ‘Naatu Naatu’ Song on Weverse Live (Watch Video).

See Jungkook's GOLDEN Creating History:

‘GOLDEN’ by Jungkook becomes the first album by a soloist to sell over 2 million copies on its first day in Hanteo history. pic.twitter.com/i57LBRAk5P — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 3, 2023

