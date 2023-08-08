The much-awaited announcement of BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung’s solo album release date is now out. V has announced the album Layover which will consist of six songs. There are five song- "Rainy Days", "Blue, Love Me Again", "Slow Dancing", "For Us", and "Slow Dancing" (Piano Version). Taking to Weverse, BigHit Music shared a statement that V's album will release on September 8 at 1 pm KST (9.30 am IST). BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Surprises ARMYs and Joins Jungkook for 'Seven' Encore Stage During Inkigayo! Watch Full Video.

Check Out Kim Taehyung's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

Check Out BigHit's Post Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)