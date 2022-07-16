"That That" is a song that Yoongi and PSY recently collaborated on. After Yoongi made a surprise appearance at PSY's concert and performed "That That" together, fans were super excited about their interaction on stage. Min Yoongi also seemed to be growing a mullet and we cannot handle it.

Watch Video Here:

THE SCREAMS FOR MIN YOONGI, HIS ENERGY, HIS PERFORMANCE , HIS DANCE MOVES , THE MIC DROP AT THE END, CUTE interaction with PSY, OH GOSH I AM GOING INSANE HERE! pic.twitter.com/FtivMFFlq3 — ッ Ann₇ prod. SUGA (@AgustDtop) July 16, 2022

AAAHHHH

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)