A clip from an NMIXX concert is going viral, of a parent putting their baby on the stage to grab the band's attention. When Kyujin notices the baby on the edge of the stage, she panics and rushes to hand the baby back to the parent. While some fans thought the baby seemed to be having a great time, others slammed the parent for recklessly endangering the child because concert stages often times have confetti and firework cannons. Not only that the child could've fallen off the stage as well. NMIXX Praised for Their Impressive Encore Performance Following Their Very First Music Show Win on Show Champion.

Watch Baby at NMIXX Concert:

A fan seemingly put their baby on stage at a recent NMIXX concert. pic.twitter.com/3jiXxxFzTp — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 3, 2023

Fans Reactions to the Incident

the performer looked rly distraught :( i feel so bad for her — samy fan acc (@WTFCHARLl) May 3, 2023

The Mom trying to enjoy the NMIXX concert: pic.twitter.com/5cdsgfGhl5 — boredjesse (@boredjesse) May 3, 2023

Who brings a baby to a concert!? Hella ghetto & irresponsible — FudgeWilde (@Fudgewilde) May 4, 2023

Throwing a nine months of work like that on stage ?! Wow, this meme is becoming a little too real pic.twitter.com/yuuTAy1EVx — Ce cher Salif (@lavoixdesalif) May 3, 2023

