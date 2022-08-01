On Sunday, July 31 a construction worker accidentally fell to his death while he was reportedly dismantling the stage of PSY's Summer Swag concert series. He was a Mongolian man in his 20s working as a construction worker. Police suspect he slipped and fell. Rain might reportedly have played a part in his death.

