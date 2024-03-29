South Korean rapper Kin Sung-won, aka Sleepy, and his wife are now proud parents to a baby girl. On March 29, the rapper took to his social media account to share the happy news with his fans. Sharing a picture of his newborn daughter on Instagram, Sleepy wrote, "March 29th finally today! My angelic first daughter born 3.35 kg healthy. Thank you so much for so many wishes From a husband of a household". During an appearance at Superman is Back, the rapper revealed that he and his wife opted for IVF and have conceived, and now their little bundle of joy, a baby girl, has arrived! BTS’ Suga Begins Three-Week Basic Military Training at Nonsan Camp Amid Ongoing Public Services (See Pics).

Rapper Sleepy Welcomes a Baby Girl

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SLEEPY / 슬리피 (@sleepycamo)

