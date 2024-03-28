K-pop supergroup BTS member Min Yoongi, aka Suga, has moved a step further, fulfilling his duties in the mandatory military service by commencing his three-week basic military training at the Nonsan Training Centre. Suga initially joined as a public service worker in September 2023. This is different from the traditional enlistment path, where the recruits undergo basic military training first before taking on a role as public service workers. Suga began his military service on September 22, 2023, and is scheduled to be discharged from his duties on June 21, 2025. BTS Fan Scammed $550K in Fake Job Offer To Work With the K-Pop Boyband; Fraudster Gets 4-Year Prison Sentence.

BTS’ Suga Starts Basic Military Training at Nonsan Camp

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @koreadispatch

