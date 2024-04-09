K-pop group SHINee's members Minho and Key have renewed their contract with their agency SM Entertainment. As reported by Soompi, SM Entertainment on Tuesday, April 9, announced that the duo has taken the step based on their "foundation of trust in the agency." Minho and Key said, "SM and SHINee have spent every moment together from our beginning until now. I think we are who we are today because of the agency staff that we have worked together with for a long time. We hope to continue creating good synergy with SM and establish new and diverse beginnings as artists. SM issued a statement, saying, "With the strong foundation of trust leading to this renewal, we will provide our full support in various ways for Key and Miho to shine not only as members of SHINee but also as solo artists." The news comes just a week after fellow bandmates Onew and Taemin parted way from SM Entertainment after 16 years. SHINee’s Taemin and Onew To Part Ways With SM Entertainment After 16 Years As Contract Expires.

SHINee’s Key and Minho Renew Their Contract With SM Entertainment

SHINee Minho & Key have renewed their contract with SM Entertainment. pic.twitter.com/wEGJgh47zG — Viral Takes (@viraltakes) April 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)