Dr Romantic had been previously confirmed for season 3 and So Joo Yeon and Kim Min Jae have been confirmed to return as well. Additionally Byun Woo Min, Jung Ji Ahn, Lee Sung Kyung, Han Suk Kyu and Ahn Hyo Seop will also be reprising their roles. Byun Woo Min and Jung Ji Ahn Will Reprise Their Roles for Dr Romantic Season 3.

