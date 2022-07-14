Stray Kids' Hyunjin recently suffered an injury on his right hand while the group was on their "Maniac" tour, in North America. He visited a doctor who recommended that he limit his movements and get lots of rest to recover. It seems he may not be able to perform at the group's next show in Seattle.

