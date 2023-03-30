Suga's D-DAY teaser is out and it is beautiful! The video starts with names of places like Seoul, Tokyo, Chuncheon, San Francisco and more flashing on the screen and shows us some breathtaking views of some of these places. The cities named are where Suga has filmed or worked on some of his solo projects. The teaser ends with Suga driving down a road into the beautiful sunset. BTS’ Suga Birthday Special: 5 Songs Produced by Min Yoongi That Will Soothe Your Soul!

Watch the Teaser for D-DAY Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)