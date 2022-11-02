Jiyeon and Ji Il Joo will star in Gangnam Zombie, which is a new film that shows the struggle of people who risk their lives to survive in Gangnam, which becomes the epicenter of chaos as harmful unknown symptoms began to appear and affect people. Jiyeon will play Min Jung and Ji Il Joo will play Hyun Seok. Kim Ji Eun Confirmed To Join New K-Drama As Female Lead, Na In Woo and Lee Kyu Han To Reportedly Star.

View Posters and More Details Here:

T-ara’s #Jiyeon And #JiIlJoo Are Desperate To Survive The Zombie Apocalypse In Upcoming Action Film Postershttps://t.co/GWYt2Wo2eE pic.twitter.com/8uz8iXof6C — Soompi (@soompi) November 2, 2022

