TXT will begin the new year on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. They also announced on their Twitter handle that they would be performing their hit sings "Good Boy Gone Bad" and "0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)" at Disneyland during the year-end show. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest will air on TV on December 31 at 8 pm ET. TXT To Make a Comeback With 5th Mini Album in January.

