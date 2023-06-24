Soobin has finally joined Instagram and we're all delighted about it, let's be honest. The singer shared his second post on Instagram, and shared pictures on his stories as well. Soobin decided to have some fun at a playground and sat on a spring rider, sharing photos going side ways on it, almost as if he was falling (we hope he did not). He also shared a post where he posed on a bench and went shopping in a convenience store. TXT’s Soobin Opens His Personal Instagram Account and Shares First Series of Photos from Night Out!

Soobin Rides the Spring Rider

Aaanndd

There He Goes

Soobin's Latest Insta Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOOBIN Of TXT (@page.soobin)

