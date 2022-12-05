Rejoice! As BLACKPINK's Lisa has added more feather to her hat. As she has made it to Spotify's ‘Top Tracks Of India 2022' with her song "Money". To note, it's the only K-pop song on the list. BLACKPINK Is TIME's Entertainer of the Year for 2022!

Check It Out:

[UCC] MONEY by #BLACKPINK's #LISA is the only K-pop song on the "Top Tracks of 2022 India" even though the song was released last year https://t.co/cQUCz4g6SY — allkpop (@allkpop) December 5, 2022

Watch "Money" by Lisa:

