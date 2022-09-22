Crush has released "Rush Hour" which features BTS' J-hope and the music video is a treat to watch. With it's old school funk hip hop vibes and a collab between two great artists, "Rush Hour" is a song that compares the way people gather together to enjoy Crush hour to a traffic jam. Did J-Hope Pull an April Fools' Day Prank by Colouring His Hair Red? K-Pop ARMY Floods Twitter with All Kinds of Reactions After BTS Member's Pics Go Viral

Watch Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)