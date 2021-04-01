Twitter is flooded with pics of BTS member J-Hope aka Hobi Oppa & Jung Ho-Seok in red hair, which apparently seems to be an April Fool prank. The ARMY has flooded social media with reactions of all kind as Jung Ho-Seok aka J-Hope was caught in red hair. However, ARMY was too soon to realise that it was fake and that he hadn't coloured it red. J-Hope normally has black hair BUT for what looks like a LIVE video on Twitter, it was seen in 4K that his hair wasn't red and it was all probably an April Fools' Day prank!

Hobi Oppa seems to have left netizens in a bit of a shock ever since pics and videos of him in red hair were going viral earlier this morning. ARMY shared the pics and images having #AprilFools, #HobiOppa & #JHope trending ever since the pics blew up on Twitter. However, it is the ARMY's reactions that are so adorable. Some of ARMY members are having a hard time believing if J-Hope would actually dye his hair for a prank and many believe that it was one of those very popular hair colour changing filters that J-Hope was using.

K-Pop ARMY Floods Twitter with All Kinds of Reactions After J-Hope's Pics Go Viral:

F breakup, you know what hurts more?? cherry Hoseok April Fools prank...my heart is in pieces pic.twitter.com/TnjoL0wilU — TEDDIE⁷🍊🍯🎋 (@ghostminyoongi) April 1, 2021

LOL

hobi red hair its april fools today pic.twitter.com/AxbVkEt2ga — ツluïs⁷ (@llagguk) April 1, 2021

LMAO

ARMYs after been April fools by Jung Hoseok with his red hair pic.twitter.com/EsGtTDl4iu — 𝑅❀𝓈𝒾⟭⟬⁷ (@29_BTSarmy) April 1, 2021

Is it Tho?

Whatt😭😭😭😭😭 Please tell me it is real j-hope red hair After 18161628155 years https://t.co/vWpU2PwmZB — ᴮᴱGiumay⁷ 💜 (@umayumi20) April 1, 2021

Last month, ARMY celebrated J-Hope’s birthday along with BTS band members. He is known to be one of the two best dancers of BTS. J-Hope is fondly known as Hobi Oppa and since the early hours, #HobiOppa and #JHope along with #BTS are some of the trending hashtags. He is known to be one of the most cheerful members of the K-Pop band, who loves to hug and has a playful personality. He is loved for his infectious energy and his sunny disposition earned him the nickname sunshine.

