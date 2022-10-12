Baekho has made his solo debut with his new mini album Absolute Zero. He also dropped a music video for "No Rules" which is the title track of the album. In the music video he sings about being free and living in a world with no rules. He is also seen running around and jumping into a pool with a girl to depict freedom with space for just the two of them inside a noisy city, full of rules and restrictions. Listen to Baekho's Highlight Medley for His First Mini Album 'Absolute Zero'.

