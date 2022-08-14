NewJeans recently debuted on August 1 with their EP NewJeans, containing 4 songs "Attention", "Hype Boy", "Cookie" and "Hurt". They have released a new special performance video for "Hype Boy" They only recently debuted and have already set a record for highest first-day sales of any girl group debut album in Hanteo (Korean music chart system) history. HYBE/ADOR’s Girl Group NewJeans Give Off Simple yet Sophisticated Vibes in Their Debut Music Video ‘Cookie’.

Watch Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)