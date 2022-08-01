HYBE's new girl group NewJeans has definitely debuted with a bang as the members worked hard and released four tracks from their EP NewJeans, all of which now have music videos. The EP contains 4 songs, "Attention", "Hype Boy", "Cookie" and a B-side track "Hurt". The music video for "Cookie" was released today and it is a smooth R&B track that really brings out NewJeans' vocals. HYBE’s CEO, Park Jiwon Personally Talks About BTS’ Goals and Clears Up Rumours of Disbanding.

