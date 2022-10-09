Wonho is gearing up for his comeback and he has released a series of concept photos and previously an album mood sampler. As the release date of his album slide closer, he is putting out various content and building up more excitement for fans. WATCH: Wonho Is Both Sweet And Spicy In 1st Concept Film For 'Bittersweet'.

View Images Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)