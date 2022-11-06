Xdinary Heroes are back to announce their schedule for their album Overload. Their agency JYPE posted a notice on their homepage to update fans about the music vide teasers, concept photos, album release etc. Overload will release on November 11 at 2 pm KST. Xdinary Heroes’ Jun Han Has Got Something Cooking in His Visual Sampler for ‘Overload’.

View Schedule Here:

#XdinaryHeroes update fans on latest comeback schedule for 2nd mini album 'Overload'https://t.co/ynTj1Y07Ab — allkpop (@allkpop) November 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)