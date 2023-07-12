There have been rumours of Lisa leaving YG and about the contract renewal and the agency has responded saying "[The uncertain scheduling] is due to the tour schedule as well as her individually scheduled activities. It has nothing to do with the contract renewal". It is not yet certain whether she will be leaving, but according to reports there has been more than an 8% dip in YG's stock prices after these rumours. BLACKPINK's Lisa and TAG Heuer CEO Frédéric Arnault Spotted on a 'Date' in Paris – Reports.

YG Stock Prices Drop

YG Entertainment’s stock prices are down more than 8% following rumors that Lisa may leave the agency. pic.twitter.com/X38h9Y6bpu — Viral Takes (@viraltakes) July 12, 2023

