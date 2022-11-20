Thanksgiving Day 2022 is here and it’s time for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022, which is the main attraction of this day and is an annual parade in New York City, presented by the department store chain Macy’s. This year, this event will take place in Manhattan on November 24, Thursday. Mariah Carey is all set to open for Santa Clause at this year’s parade with her iconic song “All I Want for Christmas is You”. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 Date, Time and Route: All You Need To Know About the Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Mariah Carey set to open for Santa Claus at the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, where she will sing her iconic hit, "All I Want for Christmas Is You.” pic.twitter.com/dPlbtS7Ctj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)