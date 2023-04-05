Mark Tuan did a shoot with Calvin Klein and the photos are sure to knock you off your feet. The rapper is seen posing in a seductive way in low rise trunks and a tank top. In two photos he wore a white tank top with grey trunks and in another set of photos, he was seen in a matching black Calvin Klein set. Fans Swoon Over BTS Jungkook’s Pics and Behind-the-Scene Clips From Calvin Klein Shoot.

View Mark Tuan's CK Shoot Here:

looking for @marktuan? singer and songwriter. from Los Angeles. wearing the Calvin Klein 1996 Low Rise Trunk. pic.twitter.com/z5362ewyPc — calvinklein (@CalvinKlein) April 4, 2023

in case you missed it. @marktuan in the Modern Cotton Low Rise Trunk. pic.twitter.com/rqQGK83TyI — calvinklein (@CalvinKlein) April 4, 2023

