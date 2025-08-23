Miss Universe India 2025 contestant Smiti Chhabra from Delhi has come under fire after impersonating Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh on stage as an "honour" to women in uniform. The performance drew widespread criticism on social media, with netizens calling it a "gross disrespect" to the Indian armed forces. Users slammed the act, arguing that mimicking real military officers on a beauty pageant stage trivialises their service. One social media user said the impersonation represented "hyper-nationalism gone rogue," while another described it as an "insult to the uniform" rather than a tribute. Critics also highlighted the risks of sending officers in uniform to TV shows and magazines, suggesting it can backfire and turn genuine service into a stage gimmick. Who Is Manika Vishwakarma? Meet the Miss Universe India 2025 Winner, Set To Represent the Country at the 74th Miss Universe Beauty Pageant.

Netizen Calls Smiti Chhabra's Performance a 'Gross Disrespect to the Uniform'

'Doesn't Look Like a Tribute', Says Netizen

Netizen: 'When Hyper-Nationalism Backfires'

'Gross Insult', Says Netizen

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)