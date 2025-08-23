Miss Universe India 2025 contestant Smiti Chhabra from Delhi has come under fire after impersonating Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh on stage as an "honour" to women in uniform. The performance drew widespread criticism on social media, with netizens calling it a "gross disrespect" to the Indian armed forces. Users slammed the act, arguing that mimicking real military officers on a beauty pageant stage trivialises their service. One social media user said the impersonation represented "hyper-nationalism gone rogue," while another described it as an "insult to the uniform" rather than a tribute. Critics also highlighted the risks of sending officers in uniform to TV shows and magazines, suggesting it can backfire and turn genuine service into a stage gimmick. Who Is Manika Vishwakarma? Meet the Miss Universe India 2025 Winner, Set To Represent the Country at the 74th Miss Universe Beauty Pageant.

Netizen Calls Smiti Chhabra's Performance a 'Gross Disrespect to the Uniform'

GROSS DISRESPECT TO THE UNIFORM🤬😡 Hyper nationalism gone completely rogue Miss universe Delhi Smiti Chhabra impersonating Col Sofiya Qureshi & Wg Cdr Vyomika Singh in Miss Universe India stage This happens when you send your officers in uniform to a TV show or Femina magazine pic.twitter.com/j30F78aunt — Flying Lancer Полковник Раджен Bhaduri (@LancerFlying) August 23, 2025

'Doesn't Look Like a Tribute', Says Netizen

Your views on her? Miss universe delhi smiti chhabra representing Indian Army & Indian Air Force sofiya qureshi & vyomika singh in Miss universe India stage It doesn’t look like a Tribute more like disrespecting the uniform. pic.twitter.com/DcDbZUvG38 — Chauhan (@Platypuss_10) August 23, 2025

Netizen: 'When Hyper-Nationalism Backfires'

When hyper-nationalism backfires🤦‍♀️ Miss Universe India contestant Smiti Chhabra impersonates Col Sofiya Qureshi & Wg Cdr Vyomika Singh, turning real military service into a stage gimmick. Sending officers in uniform to glam events risks trivializing armed forces#yks25 #onlyfama pic.twitter.com/S1Cj0y2lJt — Shalini Shukla (@shalini_sh1) August 23, 2025

'Gross Insult', Says Netizen

GROSS INSULT TO THE UNIFORM 🤬 When hyper-nationalism turns into a circus, this is what happens. Miss Universe Delhi, Smriti Chhabra, shamelessly impersonated Col. Sofiya Qureshi and Wg. Cdr. Vyomika Singh on the Miss Universe India stage. This disgrace is the direct fallout… pic.twitter.com/GzuRj9fNlj — Manish RJ (@mrjethwani_) August 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)