Punjabi rapper AP Dhillon's concert in Grand Hyatt, Mumbai on December 13 sees the organisers land in trouble. The concert has been accused of violating COVID-19 norms. The government had imposed Section 144 over the weekend due to rise in Omicron variant cases.

Mumbai Police registers FIR against organizers of AP Dhillon's music concert at Grand Hyatt in the city for alleged violation of COVID norms on Sunday — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)