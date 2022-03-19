Our Blues teaser is out! The teaser video will make you emotional with the glimpses for sure. The heart touching K-drama will release on tvN on April 9 at 9:10 p.m. BTS’ Jimin Aka Park Ji-min To Sing an OST Number for tvN’s Drama Our Blues.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Watch The Teaser Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)