Pakistani singer Shae Gill has responded to the criticism surrounding the song "Pasoori Nu" from the movie Satyaprem Ki Katha. In light of the backlash, she advised those who dislike the new rendition to refrain from listening to it altogether. "Pasoori Nu" is a remake of the immensely popular Pakistani track originally sung by Shae Gill and Ali Sethi. The revamped version features Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, with vocals provided by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. Despite the negative feedback, Shae Gill encourages individuals to exercise their choice and simply opt out of listening to the song if it does not resonate with them. SatyaPrem Ki Katha Song 'Pasoori Nu' is Out and As Expected, It Doesn't Hold a Candle to Ali Sethi’s Original! (Watch Video).

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Shae Gill said, “I have been getting a lot of questions regarding whether this was my decision. Guys, I don't own the song, I don't have the rights, so I didn't sell it. I actually found out through you guys about the remake of the song.”

In a message to her fans who didn't like the song, she further said, “I also want to talk about the hate that people have been sending towards the new song. I understand that you all love the original Pasoori so much, I am so grateful for the love, I can’t even begin to express how grateful I am. But also at the same time, I don’t want you to be sending hate to someone else. Just look at it as a rendition rather than a remake. May be that will help. And if it's something that you don't like at all, I would say don't listen to it. Instead of sending hate, don’t listen to it because not liking something and talking about it in your home is still fine but if you are publicly humiliating and insulting someone then it’s not very nice, is it?” SatyaPrem Ki Katha Song Pasoori Nu: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's Indian 'Pasoori' Version Sung by Arijit Singh is Out! (Watch Video).

Pasoori Nu shows Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani lip-syncing to the lyrics while twinning in white.

