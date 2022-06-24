Veteran Odia actor Raimohan Parida was found dead at his home today (June 24) morning. Aged 58, police suspects it to be a case of suicide. Raimohan has acted in more than 100 Odia films and 15 Bengali movies. VP Khalid Dies; Marimayam Actor Was Found Unconscious in Washroom While Shooting for Tovino Thomas’ Untitled Film.

Raimohan Parida Dies

Eminent Ollywood actor Raimohan Parida found dead in his home; suicide suspected pic.twitter.com/dbaDuoZNdj — TOI Bhubaneswar (@TOIBhubaneswar) June 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)