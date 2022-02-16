There are many celebs who have attempted the hook step of RRR song “Naatu Naatu”, picturised on the film’s lead actors – Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Rakhi Sawant is the latest celeb to join the bandwagon and she has nailed the signature dance move with her gang and that too by adding a bit of their own style.

Watch Rakhi Sawant Grooving To Naatu Naatu:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

