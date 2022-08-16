Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan which also stars Bhumi Pednekar in key role is a dud at box office. As the Aanand L Rai directorial was able to mint Rs 6.31 crore on its fifth day (Independence Day) at the ticket window, this bringing the total to Rs 34.47 crore in India. Raksha Bandhan Movie Review: Akshay Kumar's Sincere Performance Fails To Save This High-Pitched Melodrama! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Raksha Bandhan Box Office Update:

#RakshaBandhan is a non-performer... Fails to hit double digits despite multiple holidays... 5-day total is a complete shocker... Thu 8.20 cr [#RakshaBandhan], Fri 6.40 cr, Sat 6.51 cr, Sun 7.05 cr, Mon 6.31 cr [#IndependenceDay]. Total: ₹ 34.47 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/ZOFAJ7e58f — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2022

