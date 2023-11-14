Ranbir Kapoor and Nandamuri Balakrishna graced the sets of Unstoppable 2 in Hyderabad, sparking excitement as they promoted their forthcoming project, Animal. Ranbir Kapoor donned a black striped jacket with white shirt and Nandamuri wore a black coat with golden design. The viral picture has garnered significant attention on social media. Animal Song ‘Papa Meri Jaan’ Echoes the Emotions of Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor’s Father-Son Bond (Watch Video).

See Ranbir Kapoor and Nandamuri Balakrishna's Viral Picture Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)